A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pinnacle Finl Partners Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $126.5, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.01% lower than the prior average price target of $133.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Pinnacle Finl Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $105.00|$125.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $125.00|$135.00 | |Brett Rabatin |Hovde Group |Lowers |Market Perform | $120.00|$135.00 | |Russell Gunther |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $142.00|$142.00 | |Steven Shaw |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $125.00|$120.00 | |Russell Gunther |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $142.00|$142.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinnacle Finl Partners's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pinnacle Finl Partners's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinnacle Finl Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Background

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Key Indicators: Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNFP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Hovde Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PNFP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.