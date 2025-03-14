A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Phillips 66 Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Phillips 66, presenting an average target of $139.75, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a 1.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $137.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Phillips 66's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $115.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $162.00 $161.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $124.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $147.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Phillips 66: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.98% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

