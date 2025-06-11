A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Phillips 66 Through 13 Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Phillips 66 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $132.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $149.00 and a low estimate of $106.00. Experiencing a 3.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $136.85.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Phillips 66. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $147.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $138.00 $132.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $106.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $131.00 $138.00 Spiro Dounis UBS Lowers Buy $140.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $149.00 $162.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $122.00 $140.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $133.00 $136.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $106.00 $135.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $132.00 $140.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $132.00 $132.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Phillips 66's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Phillips 66: A Closer Look

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Phillips 66: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.03% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

