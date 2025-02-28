A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Personalis Through 7 Analysts

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.79, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $7.25. Observing a 1.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Personalis's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $8.00 $11.00 Thomas Flaten Lake Street Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $7.25 $7.25 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $7.25 $7.25 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Personalis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Personalis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Personalis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Personalis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Personalis's Background

Personalis Inc is a provider of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, the sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Personal, NeXT Dx Test, and other pharma research solutions.

Personalis: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Personalis displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -152.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Personalis's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Personalis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

