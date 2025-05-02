A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Perdoceo Education Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.0, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 4.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Perdoceo Education by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $38.00 $35.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Perdoceo Education compared to the broader market.

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on quality postsecondary education online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The company's important segments include the American InterContinental University, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, and Colorado Technical University. These universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services, with the majority of the students enrolled in programs offered fully online. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Perdoceo Education's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Perdoceo Education's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Perdoceo Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Perdoceo Education's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

