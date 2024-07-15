A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pennant Gr Through 5 Analysts

Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.4, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.48% increase from the previous average price target of $23.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Pennant Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $28.00 $25.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $22.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $21.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pennant Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pennant Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Financial Insights: Pennant Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pennant Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.08% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pennant Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.34, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNTG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PNTG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.