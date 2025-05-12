A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pennant Gr Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pennant Gr, presenting an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Pennant Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $28.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pennant Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pennant Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

A Deep Dive into Pennant Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

