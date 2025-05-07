A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Paymentus Holdings Through 9 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.33, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.56, the current average has increased by 2.29%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Paymentus Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $30.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $29.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Paymentus Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paymentus Holdings analyst ratings.

About Paymentus Holdings

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service, (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks and digital wallets across a number of channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot and voice-based assistants. The Company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through the Company's platform. The fees are generated as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

Paymentus Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paymentus Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 56.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paymentus Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Paymentus Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

