A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Park Hotels & Resorts Through 4 Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Park Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 1.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Park Hotels & Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $17.00 $17.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Park Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Park Hotels & Resorts Better

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 23,428 rooms across 39 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,665 rooms in four U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Park Hotels & Resorts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.92% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

