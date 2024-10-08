A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Palo Alto Networks Through 44 Analysts

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) underwent analysis by 44 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 24 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 11 22 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $383.02, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.28% increase from the previous average price target of $353.74.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Palo Alto Networks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $410.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $425.00 $376.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $420.00 $340.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $400.00 $370.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $376.00 $330.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $350.00 $275.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $395.00 $385.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $370.00 $350.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $387.00 $365.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $400.00 $385.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $410.00 $390.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $390.00 $360.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $380.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $355.00 $345.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $416.00 $385.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $380.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $395.00 $366.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $385.00 $360.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $345.00 $345.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $399.00 $364.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $385.00 $375.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $330.00 $300.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $395.00 $385.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $395.00 $330.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $390.00 $334.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $375.00 $360.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $365.00 $340.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $385.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $385.00 $337.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $345.00 $300.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $330.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $325.00 $350.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $380.00 $384.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Palo Alto Networks's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palo Alto Networks analyst ratings.

Get to Know Palo Alto Networks Better

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Understanding the Numbers: Palo Alto Networks's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PANW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PANW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.