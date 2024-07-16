A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Palantir Technologies Through 9 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Palantir Technologies, presenting an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.58% from the previous average price target of $20.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Palantir Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $22.00 $21.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Sell $20.00 - Joseph Bonner Argus Research Announces Buy $29.00 - Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $9.00 $5.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $24.00 $19.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $20.00 $18.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Palantir Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Palantir Technologies: A Closer Look

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Understanding the Numbers: Palantir Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

