A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pacira BioSciences Through 7 Analysts

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.86, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 24.5% from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Pacira BioSciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $57.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $8.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $18.00 $18.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pacira BioSciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacira BioSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Pacira BioSciences: A Closer Look

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Financial Insights: Pacira BioSciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pacira BioSciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -85.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PCRX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PCRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.