A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Outbrain Through 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.24, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.90. This current average reflects an increase of 6.6% from the previous average price target of $7.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Outbrain among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.90 $7.80 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $10.00 $7.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.80 $5.30

Unveiling the Story Behind Outbrain

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company has its geographic presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Key Indicators: Outbrain's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Outbrain's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Outbrain's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outbrain's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Outbrain's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

