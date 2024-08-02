A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Outbrain Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.4, with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.57% from the previous average price target of $5.02.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Outbrain. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $6.00 $5.50 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.00 $4.10 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $5.00 $4.50

Unveiling the Story Behind Outbrain

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company has its geographic presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Outbrain's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Outbrain's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Outbrain's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outbrain's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Outbrain adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

