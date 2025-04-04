A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On OneWater Marine Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 20.35% from the previous average price target of $28.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OneWater Marine is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OneWater Marine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into OneWater Marine's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational marine retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Dealership and Distribution. The Dealership segment is involved in selling new and pre-owned boats. It also arranges financing and insurance products, provides repairs and maintenance services, offers marine-related parts and accessories, and supplies slip and storage accommodations at certain locations. The Distribution segment focuses on the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution of marine-related products. These products are supplied to distributors, box retailers, and online retailers through a network of warehouses and distribution centers. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Dealership segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OneWater Marine's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: OneWater Marine's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneWater Marine's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneWater Marine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.98, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

