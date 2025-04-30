A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On OneMain Holdings Through 7 Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.14, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 3.84% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $61.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of OneMain Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $57.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $46.00 $58.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $58.00 - Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $62.00 Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $62.00 $62.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OneMain Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of OneMain Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OneMain Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into OneMain Holdings's Background

OneMain Holdings Inc is a consumer finance company providing loan products to customers through its branch network and the internet. The company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and others; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans to non-prime customers. The company's reportable segment is Consumer and Insurance. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

A Deep Dive into OneMain Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OneMain Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: OneMain Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneMain Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneMain Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

