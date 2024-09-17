A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On OneMain Holdings Through 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.3%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OneMain Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $55.00 $53.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $59.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $64.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for OneMain Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of OneMain Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OneMain Holdings analyst ratings.

About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings Inc is engaged in nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and is one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has an online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

Financial Insights: OneMain Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OneMain Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.73% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: OneMain Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneMain Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneMain Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OMF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Dec 2021 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for OMF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.