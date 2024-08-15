A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Omega Therapeutics Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Omega Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $10.5, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.65% from the previous average price target of $10.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Omega Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Announces Outperform $12.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omega Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Omega Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Omega Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Omega Therapeutics's Background

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary epigenomic programming platform to biologically engineer a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, known as Omega Epigenomic Controllers. Using epigenomic controllers, Omega is seeking to transform the practice of human medicine through selective and direct control of the human genome to treat and cure disease. It operates in the U.S.

Breaking Down Omega Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Omega Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 181.16% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omega Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -764.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -48.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, Omega Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

