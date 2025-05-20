A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ollie's Bargain Outlet Through 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, revealing an average target of $128.33, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. Marking an increase of 3.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $123.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $135.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $124.00 $126.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $123.00 $117.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $108.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $133.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Background

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Breaking Down Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.79% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

