A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Old Second Bancorp Through 4 Analysts

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.38, a high estimate of $19.50, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 2.11% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Old Second Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manuel Navas DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 David Long Raymond James Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Manuel Navas DA Davidson Raises Buy $19.00 $16.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $19.50 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Old Second Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Old Second Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Old Second Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Old Second Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Old Second Bancorp: A Closer Look

Old Second Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement as well as commercial, industrial, consumer, and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services, and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, payments, and other income.

Old Second Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Old Second Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.54% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Old Second Bancorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Old Second Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

