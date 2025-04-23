A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Old National Through 5 Analysts

Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.0, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 6.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Old National by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Arfstrom |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $23.00|$26.00 | |Ben Gerlinger |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$30.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $27.00|$27.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $25.00|$27.00 | |David Long |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $27.00|$29.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Old National compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Old National's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Old National's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Old National: A Closer Look

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is a financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. The company provides a group of similar community banking services, including such products and services as commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; deposits; and brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Financial Insights: Old National

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Old National displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Old National's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Old National's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.84. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

