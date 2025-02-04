A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Okta Through 32 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 32 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 17 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 14 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Okta, presenting an average target of $103.03, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 3.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $99.34.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Okta. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $96.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $124.00 $129.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Announces Overweight $100.00 - Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $129.00 $123.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $101.00 $101.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $90.00 $75.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $96.00 $92.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $94.00 $82.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $107.00 $97.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $105.00 $103.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $92.00 $80.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $97.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $81.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $92.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $105.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $81.00 - Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $85.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Okta's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Okta's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Key Indicators: Okta's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Okta displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okta's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

