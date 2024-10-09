A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NorthWestern Energy Group Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.0, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.00, the current average has increased by 11.54%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NorthWestern Energy Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $65.00 - Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $53.00 $50.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NorthWestern Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which include the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which include the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, to generate power. The company derives the majority of revenue from Electric utility operations segment.

NorthWestern Energy Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NorthWestern Energy Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NorthWestern Energy Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NorthWestern Energy Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NorthWestern Energy Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NorthWestern Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

