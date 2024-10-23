A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Noble Corp Through 6 Analysts

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.33, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 10.65% from the previous average price target of $56.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Noble Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $54.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $63.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Noble Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Noble Corp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Noble Corp

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Noble Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NE

Date Firm Action From To May 2020 Credit Suisse Downgrades Neutral Underperform Apr 2020 RBC Capital Downgrades Sector Perform Underperform Mar 2020 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for NE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.