A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NICE Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NICE, presenting an average target of $199.25, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Highlighting a 1.32% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $201.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of NICE among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $153.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $211.00 $214.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $161.00 $161.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $202.00 $235.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NICE's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of NICE's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About NICE

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

NICE: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NICE's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, NICE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

