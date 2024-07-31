A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NexPoint Residential Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 7.89% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of NexPoint Residential's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $37.00 $34.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $38.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $34.00 $35.00

Unveiling the Story Behind NexPoint Residential

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust company. Its objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions, and achieve long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals predominantly in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

A Deep Dive into NexPoint Residential's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: NexPoint Residential's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NexPoint Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NexPoint Residential's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NexPoint Residential's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NexPoint Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.84.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

