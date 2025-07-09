A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Neurocrine Biosciences Through 14 Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $152.5, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Marking an increase of 1.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $150.31.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $174.00 $152.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $154.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $137.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $96.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $152.00 $137.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $158.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $139.00 $138.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $158.00 $163.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $185.00 $190.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $168.00 $185.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $138.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $137.00 $138.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Neurocrine Biosciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

