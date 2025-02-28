A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NetApp Through 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $137.43, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 1.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $139.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $130.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $153.00 $160.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $128.00 $121.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $130.00 $155.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $146.00 $132.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $160.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About NetApp

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

Financial Milestones: NetApp's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NetApp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.15% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 32.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

