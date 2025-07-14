A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ncino Through 15 Analysts

Ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.33, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.55% increase from the previous average price target of $26.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ncino by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Announces Neutral $30.00 - Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $27.00 $21.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $33.00 $28.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $24.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $23.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $19.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ncino analyst ratings.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Ncino's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ncino showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.53% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Ncino adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

