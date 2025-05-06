A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Navitas Semiconductor Through 8 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Navitas Semiconductor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.94, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. A 7.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.26.

A clear picture of Navitas Semiconductor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.10 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $4.00 $5.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Navitas Semiconductor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Navitas Semiconductor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Navitas Semiconductor's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -221.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navitas Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

