A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On National Bank Holdings Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.04% increase from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive National Bank Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $39.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $38.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $42.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Bank Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of National Bank Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of National Bank Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into National Bank Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National Bank Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About National Bank Holdings

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed-maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and electronic bill payments.

Key Indicators: National Bank Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: National Bank Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: National Bank Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Bank Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Bank Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NBHC

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jun 2021 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2020 DA Davidson Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NBHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.