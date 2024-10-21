A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On M&T Bank Through 12 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for M&T Bank, revealing an average target of $208.08, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.31% from the previous average price target of $185.27.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of M&T Bank's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $192.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $190.00 $165.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $218.00 $188.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $216.00 $190.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $170.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $190.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $210.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $187.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $208.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $183.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $165.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on M&T Bank analyst ratings.

Discovering M&T Bank: A Closer Look

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, M&T Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

