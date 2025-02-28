A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MetLife Through 8 Analysts

MetLife (NYSE:MET) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $96.5, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.66% from the previous average price target of $94.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MetLife by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $109.00 $101.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $92.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $98.00 $100.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $97.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $93.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $86.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MetLife's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MetLife's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About MetLife

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

Key Indicators: MetLife's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MetLife faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.43% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MetLife's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MetLife's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

