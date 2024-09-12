A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Matador Resources Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.78, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Experiencing a 0.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Matador Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $86.00 $91.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $83.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Matador Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Breaking Down Matador Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Matador Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

