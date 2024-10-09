A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Martin Marietta Materials Through 8 Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Martin Marietta Materials, presenting an average target of $626.62, a high estimate of $670.00, and a low estimate of $515.00. A 2.05% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $639.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Martin Marietta Materials by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Buy $635.00 $650.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $515.00 $560.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $657.00 $610.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $615.00 $630.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $646.00 $658.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $610.00 $650.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $670.00 $700.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $665.00 $660.00

All You Need to Know About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2023, Martin Marietta sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.13%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

