A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Marqeta Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.12, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 10.82% from the previous average price target of $4.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marqeta. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.00 $4.50 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $4.50 $4.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marqeta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Marqeta's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Marqeta's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marqeta analyst ratings.

Get to Know Marqeta Better

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card-issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

A Deep Dive into Marqeta's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Marqeta's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marqeta's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marqeta's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marqeta's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Marqeta adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

