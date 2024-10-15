A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MarineMax Through 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.4, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 13.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MarineMax. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $40.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $35.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarineMax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarineMax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MarineMax's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MarineMax's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MarineMax analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About MarineMax

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance, and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The reportable segments of the company are Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment generates the majority of the company's revenue. The sale of new and used boats accounts for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

MarineMax: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MarineMax's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MarineMax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarineMax's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MarineMax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HZO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HZO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.