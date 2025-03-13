A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Magnolia Oil & Gas Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.14, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 2.06% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Magnolia Oil & Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Magnolia Oil & Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

