A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MACOM Technology Solns Through 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $138.57, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 7.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $149.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of MACOM Technology Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $160.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $160.00 William Stein Truist Securities Announces Buy $125.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MACOM Technology Solns's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MACOM Technology Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MACOM Technology Solns analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital, and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries across the world.

Financial Milestones: MACOM Technology Solns's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MACOM Technology Solns's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MACOM Technology Solns's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MACOM Technology Solns's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MACOM Technology Solns's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTSI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MTSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.