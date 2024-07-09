A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On LPL Finl Hldgs Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $295.8, a high estimate of $334.00, and a low estimate of $271.00. This current average has increased by 1.86% from the previous average price target of $290.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of LPL Finl Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $290.00 $285.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Buy $334.00 $322.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $279.00 $271.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $271.00 $269.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for LPL Finl Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into LPL Finl Hldgs's Background

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2023, the company had over 20,000 advisors on its platform managing over $1.3 trillion of client assets.

LPL Finl Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

