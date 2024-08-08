A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Liquidity Services Through 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.0, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Liquidity Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Liquidity Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liquidity Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liquidity Services's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Liquidity Services's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering across different product categories. The company has four reportable segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. It generates majority of its revenue from Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG) segment which consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell excess, returned, and overstocked consumer goods. Geographically, a substantial portion the company's revenue is generated from its business in United States.

Liquidity Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Liquidity Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Liquidity Services's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidity Services's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidity Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

