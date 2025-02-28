A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lincoln National Through 8 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.88, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.7% increase from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Lincoln National among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $39.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $44.00 $41.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $28.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $36.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $37.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $29.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lincoln National's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lincoln National's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lincoln National analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Understanding the Numbers: Lincoln National's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln National's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 605.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LNC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.