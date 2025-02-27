A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On LegalZoom.com Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for LegalZoom.com, revealing an average target of $9.2, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.0% increase from the previous average price target of $8.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LegalZoom.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Stephen Ju UBS Announces Neutral $9.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LegalZoom.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know LegalZoom.com Better

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

LegalZoom.com: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, LegalZoom.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

