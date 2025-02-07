A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lantronix Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.12, with a high estimate of $5.50 and a low estimate of $4.50. Highlighting a 18.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Lantronix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $4.50 $5.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.50 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $5.50 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lantronix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lantronix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lantronix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lantronix's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: Embedded IoT Solutions, IoT Systems Solutions, and Software and Services. The IoT System Solutions segment is the key revenue driver for the company. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute the vast majority of total revenue.

Breaking Down Lantronix's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lantronix's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lantronix's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantronix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

