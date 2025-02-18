A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lands' End Through 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Lands' End by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lands' End's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Lands' End's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lands' End analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Lands' End: A Closer Look

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Lands' End's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lands' End's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2021 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2017 Craig-Hallum Downgrades Buy Hold Sep 2016 CL King Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.