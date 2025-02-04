A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kyndryl Hldgs Through 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kyndryl Hldgs, revealing an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 16.52% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Kyndryl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $37.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $37.00 $33.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $40.00 $33.00 Tyler DuPont B of A Securities Announces Buy $40.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kyndryl Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kyndryl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Kyndryl Hldgs

Kyndryl Holdings Inc is a technology services and infrastructure services provider company. It provides advisory, implementation, and managed services across a range of technology domains to help customers manage and modernize enterprise IT environments in support of their business and transformation objectives. The company's reportable segments consist of the following: Principal Markets which represents its operations in operations in Australia / New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom / Ireland, United States, Japan, and Strategic Markets. It derives maximum revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Kyndryl Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kyndryl Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.34% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Kyndryl Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kyndryl Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kyndryl Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

