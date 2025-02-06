A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kulicke & Soffa Indus Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 0.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $54.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kulicke & Soffa Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $50.00 $45.00 Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Charles Shi Needham Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kulicke & Soffa Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kulicke & Soffa Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kulicke & Soffa Indus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Kulicke & Soffa Indus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kulicke & Soffa Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kulicke & Soffa Indus

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices. The company has four reportable segments which includes Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services. Its Ball Bonding Equipment segment which generates the majority of the revenue for the company includes results of the company from the design, development, manufacture and sale of ball bonding equipment and wafer level bonding equipment. The majority of its customers are located in the Asia-pacific region.

Financial Insights: Kulicke & Soffa Indus

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kulicke & Soffa Indus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kulicke & Soffa Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

