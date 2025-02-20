A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Krystal Biotech Through 9 Analysts

Ratings for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $217.33, a high estimate of $221.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $215.75, the current average has increased by 0.73%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Krystal Biotech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $206.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $215.00 - Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $218.00 $212.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $212.00 $212.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $212.00 $212.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Krystal Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Financial Milestones: Krystal Biotech's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 879.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

