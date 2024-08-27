A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Krispy Kreme Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Krispy Kreme, revealing an average target of $14.4, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.0% lower than the prior average price target of $16.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Krispy Kreme by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $13.00 - Sorabh Daga HSBC Announces Buy $14.00 - Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Announces Overweight $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Krispy Kreme. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krispy Kreme's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Krispy Kreme's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krispy Kreme analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brands company. The company's Original Glazed doughnut is recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in- your-mouth experience. It operates through its network of fresh Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business. The company conducts its business through the following three reported segments namely U.S., includes all operations in the U.S. and Canada, Insomnia Cookies shops, and the Branded Sweet Treat Line; International includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico; and Market Development includes franchise operations across the globe, as well as operations in Japan. It derives maximum revenue from U.S. Segment.

Krispy Kreme's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Krispy Kreme's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krispy Kreme's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krispy Kreme's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Krispy Kreme adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DNUT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for DNUT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.