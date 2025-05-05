A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Klaviyo Through 28 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 28 analysts have shared their insights on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|8
|12
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|7
|6
|4
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.57, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.88%.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Michael Berg
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$32.00
|$26.00
|Nick Altmann
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$31.00
|$45.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$35.00
|$53.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$37.00
|$54.00
|Michael Berg
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$26.00
|$45.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$35.00
|$51.00
|Elizabeth Porter
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$34.00
|$50.00
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$40.00
|$55.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$40.00
|$52.00
|Brett Huff
|Stephens & Co.
|Announces
|Overweight
|$43.00
|-
|Brett Huff
|Stephens & Co.
|Announces
|Overweight
|$43.00
|-
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$56.00
|$56.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$53.00
|$53.00
|Parker Lane
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$54.00
|$45.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$51.00
|$47.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$51.00
|$45.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$52.00
|$42.00
|David Hynes
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$50.00
|$40.00
|Elizabeth Porter
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$50.00
|$47.00
|Brett Knoblauch
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$54.00
|$47.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$54.00
|$52.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$54.00
|$51.00
|Michael Berg
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$45.00
|$48.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$53.00
|$50.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$56.00
|$46.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$51.00
|$40.00
|Michael Berg
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$48.00
|$41.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$48.00
|$39.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Klaviyo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Klaviyo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Klaviyo analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Klaviyo
Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.
Klaviyo's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for KVYO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2025
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2025
|Scotiabank
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Sector Perform
|Apr 2025
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for KVYO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.