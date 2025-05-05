A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Klaviyo Through 28 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 28 analysts have shared their insights on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 6 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.57, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.88%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $26.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $53.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $37.00 $54.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $51.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $50.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $55.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $52.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $42.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $54.00 $51.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $41.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Klaviyo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Klaviyo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Klaviyo analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Klaviyo's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KVYO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KVYO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.